Upcoming Recycling Workshop

If you have ever felt unsure about what belongs in the recycling bin, or what happens to your recyclable items after are picked up, you are invited to attend “Better Recycling for Bigger Impact”, a public workshop offered by Eco Fest.

The workshop will take place on Sunday, February 26th, from 3:00 P.M. to 4:30 P.M. in the Globe Room at the main branch of the Allen County Public Library. There is a $10 suggested donation to help cover administrative fees associated with the workshop.

“Despite what some think, recycling is still climate action, especially when done correctly. Fine-tuning your recycling skills can help benefit our community and earth.” Says Addie Farris, President of Eco Fest.

Participants are encouraged to bring pictures of items, or items themselves that they are unsure about. The experts from the Allen County Department of Environmental Management will be on hand to answer questions and offer guidance.

Those interested can learn more or register at the Eco Fest Fort Wayne Facebook Page or by emailing EcoFestFW@gmail.com.