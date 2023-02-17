Culver’s To Open At Southtown Centre

Mayor Tom Henry and the City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division announced a new purchase agreement for a future Culver’s restaurant in southeast Fort Wayne at Southtown Centre. The Department of Redevelopment, in partnership with S & L Companies, a Wisconsin property management company, agreed to terms on a 1.4-acre land sale at Southtown Centre, making way for continued revitalization of the area.

The agreement was approved at yesterday’s meeting of the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission.

“We’re glad to welcome Culver’s to southeast Fort Wayne. This will be another positive addition as we work to bring more hospitality offerings to residents, neighborhoods, and businesses in the southeast quadrant,” said Mayor Henry. “A lot of positive momentum is occurring in southeast Fort Wayne. I’m looking forward to continued progress.”

S & L Companies, based in Portage, Wisconsin, plans to build a 4,400 square foot commercial building on the property located at Southtown Centre. The project will consist of an overall investment of approximately $4 million. “We look forward to expanding in Fort Wayne and building a team of 75 new employees,” said Jeffrey Leigel, CEO of S&L Companies, the land sale continues the momentum seen at Southtown over the last year and a half, including the construction of Caliber Collision, Legacy One, and a new Starbucks. Redevelopment of Southtown Centre is a public-private partnership between Redevelopment and Sturges Property Group.