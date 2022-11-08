Indiana Jones, Star Wars, Harry Potter Played By Philharmonic

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic announced recently that it will perform a concert featuring the music of Academy, Grammy, and Golden Globe award winning American composer John Williams on Saturday, November 12th at 7:30 p.m. in the Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center on the downtown campus of St. Francis University. Led by the Fort Wayne Philharmonic’s Guest Conductor for Engagement, Caleb Young, the program will include scores from Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Star Wars, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, and Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark. General admission tickets – $35 for adults and $15 for students and patrons 18 and younger – are on sale now online at fwphil.org or by calling (260) 422-4226 Monday through Friday from noon – 6pm.

“John Williams turned 90 this year, and we wanted to continue celebrating his incredible legacy,” said Fort Wayne Philharmonic President & CEO Brittany Hall. “We are excited about performing his great music for cinema, as well as music by composers who influenced him such as Gustav Holst and Franz Waxman. We are also thrilled to return to the Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center in which the Fort Wayne Philharmonic performed regularly when it was known as Scottish Rite.”

In a career that spans five decades, John Williams has become one of America’s most accomplished and successful composers for film and for the concert stage. He has served as music director and laureate conductor of one of the country’s treasured musical institutions, the Boston Pops Orchestra, and he maintains thriving artistic relationships with many of the world’s great orchestras, including the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the New York Philharmonic, the Chicago Symphony and the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Mr. Williams has received a variety of prestigious awards, including the National Medal of Arts, the Kennedy Center Honor, the Olympic Order, and numerous Academy Awards, Grammy Awards, Emmy Awards and Golden Globe Awards. He remains one of our nation’s most distinguished and contributive musical voices.

Mr. Williams has composed the music and served as music director for more than one hundred films. His 40-year artistic partnership with director Steven Spielberg has resulted in many of Hollywood’s most acclaimed and successful films, including Schindler’s List, E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial, Jaws, Jurassic Park, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, four Indiana Jones films, Saving Private Ryan, Amistad, Munich, Hook, Catch Me If You Can, Minority Report, A.I.: Artificial Intelligence, Empire of the Sun, The Adventures of TinTin and War Horse. Their latest collaboration, The BFG, was released on July 1, 2016. Mr. Williams has composed the scores for all seven Star Wars films, the first three Harry Potter films, Superman: The Movie, JFK, Born on the Fourth of July, Memoirs of a Geisha, Far and Away, The Accidental Tourist, Home Alone, Nixon, The Patriot, Angela’s Ashes, Seven Years in Tibet, The Witches of Eastwick, Rosewood, Sleepers, Sabrina, Presumed Innocent, The Cowboys and The Reivers, among many others. He has worked with many legendary directors, including Alfred Hitchcock, William Wyler and Robert Altman. In 1971, he adapted the score for the film version of Fiddler on the Roof, for which he composed original violin cadenzas for renowned virtuoso Isaac Stern. He has appeared on recordings as pianist and conductor with Itzhak Perlman, Joshua Bell, Jessye Norman and others. Mr. Williams has received five Academy Awards and 50 Oscar nominations, making him the Academy’s most-nominated living person and the second-most nominated person in the history of the Oscars. His most recent nomination was for the film Star War: The Force Awakens. He also has received seven British Academy Awards (BAFTA), 22 Grammys, four Golden Globes, five Emmys, and numerous gold and platinum records.