Free Prenatal & Infant Care Directories

The latest edition of the Prenatal & Infant Care Resource Directory is now available for free to the public and organizations that serve low-income and vulnerable residents.

Free, printed copies of the directory are available for pick up by filling out the request form at www.SJCHF.org/directories. A pdf copy of the directory is also available on that same web page.

The St. Joseph Community Health Foundation updates and prints the directory every other year. It lists more than 100 free or low-cost prenatal and infant care services located in Allen County. Services such as health insurance enrollment, teen parenting, childcare, parenting classes, pregnancy testing, breastfeeding, immunizations and more are listed in the directory. Each service listed includes information about days and hours of operation, what payment forms are accepted, if a photo identification is needed, whether it is located on a bus line and if interpreters are available.



“Improving access to quality prenatal and infant resources is a priority of the St. Joe Foundation,” said Meg Distler, executive director of the St. Joe Foundation. “These directories are an important way to connect pregnant and new mothers, especially those who are most vulnerable, to the services and resources that can help them lead healthy lives and raise healthy children.”

The St. Joe Foundation began printing the Prenatal & Infant Care Resource Directory in 2005 and since that time has provided over 110,000 free copies to local residents and organizations. Each year, the Foundation gives out approximately 6,600 copies.

The Foundation recently considered offering the information online only, but those who use the directory overwhelmingly asked to continue distribution of printed copies. The information in the directories is provided to Indiana 211 for use on its website and by 211 call takers.

The St. Joe Foundation also prints and distributes the free Community Health Resource Directory, a guide to quality, affordable health and wellness services in Allen County. It is updated every other year on an alternating schedule with the Prenatal & Infant Care Resource Directory. Both directories are available at www.SJCHF.org/directories.

The St. Joe Foundation is sponsored by the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ and works to serve vulnerable populations in four impact areas: Prenatal & Infant Care, Nutrition & Food Insecurity, Access to Quality, Affordable Healthcare, and Refugees & Immigrants.