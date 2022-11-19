Equipment Needed To Help Cancer Patients

Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana is asking the public for donations of durable medical equipment, hygiene supplies, and nutrition drink. These items are essential to helping people with cancer safely manage daily living activities during treatment.

The medical equipment needed include rollators (walkers with seats), shower chairs, transport wheelchairs and raised toilet seats with handles. The hygiene supplies needed include adult briefs, unscented baby wipes and face masks.

Cancer Services provides these items to clients free of charge to ensure the client’s safety and comfort during cancer treatment. Because of the community’s support, Cancer Services was able to loan out 1,143 pieces of durable medical equipment, provided 30,454 hygiene supplies to families touched by cancer in 2021.

Cancer Services is also seeking donations of nutrition drink, such as boost or ensure. Nutrition drink helps people who struggle maintaining their nutrition needs because of the side effects of cancer treatment, such as loss of appetite, altered taste, and nausea. Cancer Services provides this drink to clients at a highly reduced cost. The agency distributed 2,443 cases of drink to clients last year.

Donations will be welcomed at Cancer Services, 6316 Mutual Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46825, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cancer Services’ mission is to enhance the quality of life of those affected by cancer by providing meaningful resources, information, and compassionate assistance. Last year, more than 4,000 local people with cancer and their families received practical resources and emotional support. Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana serves people who live in Allen, Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, and Whitley counties.