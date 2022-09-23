October Worship & Events

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

1819 Reservation Drive

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

Worship Sundays 9:30am

Bible Study Sundays 10:45am

RUMMAGE SALE

Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church

1819 Reservation Drive

Thursday, Sept. 29 from 4-8pm

Friday Sept. 30 from 8:00am to 5:00pm with a Bag Sale Saturday Oct. 1 from 8am-1pm Bake Sale included

CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL

When: Open 6-6, Mon-Fri

Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr.

Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.

Contact: 747-4121 x1

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

Worship Times:

Sunday 9:45 a.m.

Sunday School following 9:45 a.m. service

Weekday Preschool

Ages 2-5 (Sept-May)

PRESCHOOL REGISTRATION

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church, 2501 Church St, Fort Wayne, IN 46809

Who: 2-5 year olds

Why: Waynedale United Methodist Preschool

Add’l: For costs and additional details call WUMC Preschool at 260-241-6683.

Contact: 260-241-6683

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

ONLINE WORSHIP

Sunday Morning Worship @ 9:00 a.m. in the sanctuary

Check our Website @ OssianUMC.org for link to online service.

AVALON CHURCH

www.AvalonMC.com

1500 Lower Huntington Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-1531

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am & 10:30am

9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)

10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)

AVALON FALL FEST

When: October 15, 4-6 PM

Where: Avalon Church 1212 Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46819

Who: Free to the community

Add’l: Grab your friends and head to the Avalon Fall Fest where we will have bounce houses, trunk-or-treat, games, prizes, music, food trucks, campfires, and more! This will be a fun event for families and people of all ages!

Cost: Free

Contact: 260-747-1531

CELEBRATE RECOVERY

When: Every Wednesday 7-9pm

Where: 1500 Lower Huntington Rd.

Add’l: All are welcome to this faith based, confidential, recovery program that will help you overcome your hurts, habits, or hangups.

Cost: Free

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a

Wed. 6:30p

Bible Class

Sun. 10:30a

EXERCISE CLASSES

When: Chair Yoga Mon & Fri 11am; Cardio Tone Mon 5pm/Thur 6pm; Yoga Tue 6pm beginning Sept 6

Where: Sharing Peace Cafe

Cost: $5 per session

EUCHRE IN THE CAFE

When: 2nd & 4th Mondays, 1-3pm

Where: Sharing Peace Cafe

Why: Enjoy a friendly game of Euchre with great food, fellowship & fun!

Add’l: Come early before cafe closes (1pm) to purchase your favorite beverage.

Cost: Free

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times:

Every Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

Services are lived streamed. Available on website and Facebook.

COMMUNITY FALL FESTIVAL

When: October 16

Add’l: Sanctuary

Service @ 10 AM – 11AM

Where: Fellowship Hall

Chile Cookoff @ 11:30 with Hot Dogs, Apple Cider and Misc. Outside (provided the weather permits). Games @ 12:30 PM, Includes Pumpkin Painting; Face Painting; Pin Face on Pumpkin; Pumpkin Bowling. 2 PM Dedication of 1/3 Mile Walking Path followed by Trunk or Treat on the Walking Path.

Cost: Free

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717; Web site holyscripturefw.org; Email holyscripturefw@gmail.com

SEPTEMBER 25 MESSAGE:

What Seems to Help in Life Fails in Death; What Seems to Fail in Life Helps in Death

NEW SERMON SERIES: DISCOVER HOW EVEN HARD TRUTH CAN BE LOVING

When: August 28-September 4-11-18-25

Add’l: Sunday Services available on Facebook or Website

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717; Website: holyscripturefw.org

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times:

Sun. 9:30a

10:45a Bible Class

