Czechowski Honored With Gold Standard Award

Center and the U.S. Association for Blind Athletes (USABA) are pleased to announce Jake Czechowski has been named the 2022 Ronald W. Plassman Gold Standard Award honoree.

An employee of USABA and Fort Wayne resident, Czechowski currently serves as U.S. Women’s Goalball head coach and runs the USA Goalball Resident Program at the Goalball Center of Excellence located in Fort Wayne, IN. Nominations in support of Czechowski’s highlighted his nearly 20 years of collective contributions to the sport of goalball and the Paralympic movement, including international competitive successes of the U.S. women’s team; navigating the USA Women’s National Team through the pandemic to a silver medal finish at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games; his involvement in adaptive sports camps in Arizona and other grassroots education opportunities throughout the country which promote goalball and adaptive sports; empowerment of USA National Goalball Team athletes; and his investment in community support for the sport of goalball.

“As the first recipient of the Ronald W. Plassman Gold Standard Award, Jake’s personal and professional accomplishments stood out amongst the list of nominees,” said Mark Plassman. “My father recognized early on that Jake’s passion for helping others and the strong work ethic he embodies, makes him so deserving of this award. He has a natural ability to lead, teach and most importantly impact others in a way my dad was so good at doing. Our family is honored to have Jake receive this award in my father’s memory.”

Established in 2021, this prestigious award will be presented annually each fall to deserving athletes, coaches and program supporters who demonstrate gold standard values lived out by the actions and support of Ronald W. Plassman (1940-2022). These include excellence on the field of play, sportsmanship, leadership, and championing the sport of goalball.

Ronald W. Plassman was a passionate champion of goalball, adaptive sports, and the Paralympic movement. His passionate support, specifically for goalball athletes, led to the creation of the Goalball Center of Excellence, the first training site of its kind in the United States and now the home of the USA Men’s and Women’s Goalball resident training program.