Annual Allen Co. Safety Fair

September is national safety and preparedness month, and this year’s Safety Fair is right around the corner. This free, family event will be held at the Public Safety Academy. This year’s event will have over 40 booths and displays including fire and police vehicles, ambulances, hands on activities and games about safety. Families can visit Safety Village, the Survive Alive Trailer, and Lutheran Air.

Learn how to prepare for emergencies and to be safe on our trails, in watercraft and other recreational vehicles like bikes, motorcycles and ATVs. Find out information on disposing of hazardous household waste and expired medications and what to do in an emergency when needing to call 9-1-1.

Do you know what to do if you are being bullied? What if it involves the internet? Do you know how to defend yourself if someone approaches you unwillingly? Do your child’s car seats need checked to be sure they are properly installed in the vehicle, and do you know how to program your weather radio? These are all things that you can learn at the Safety Fair.

In its 14th year, the Allen County Safety Fair presented by ProFed and Lutheran Health Network, has grown into a full-scale event to help prepare families for the unexpected. The event will be from 10:00AM-1:00 PM at the Public Safety Academy located at 7602 Patriot Crossing, Fort Wayne IN 46816 (behind Walmart and Menards) on September 24th. The event is sponsored by Servpro, WANE-15 and WBCL 90.3, the City of Fort Wayne and Fort Wayne Police Department.

Additional information regarding National Preparedness month can be found through www.ready.gov/september