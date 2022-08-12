Saturday, August 27, 2022
The Waynedale News

Waynedale Elementary Completes Building Renovation

The Waynedale News Staff

Waynedale Elementary celebrated its newly renovated building with a back-to-school event on August 9. During the event, a time capsule from 1992 was be opened. The capsule had been buried below one of the rooms that was renovated to be a new cafeteria. In the spring, a special star rescued the time capsule to ensure its safe return to the school. www.youtube.com/watch?v=pThKeqfCquc

