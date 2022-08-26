Days Grow Short When You Reach September

The month of September has three landmark days: Labor Day, Sept. 5; Patriot Day, Sept. 11; and the First Day of Autumn, Sept. 22. But in addition to those major days, here are some others you may want to consider observing:

National Beer Lovers Day, Sept. 7 and National Drink-A-Beer Day on Sept. 28.

Kodak Camera Day, Sept. 4 — On this day in 1888, George Eastman patented his Kodak camera, called the “Brownie,” a reflection on popular cartoon characters of the day, elflike brownies. The early 1900s rage of the Brownie camera was the end of the world for the professional photograph postcards.

Birthday of Jesse James, Sept. 5 — Jesse Woodson James was a bank and train robber in Missouri and nearby states during the Wild West era. He is credited with responsibility of the first train robbery in history in 1873. Robbery, killing and violence should not be glorified, cried clergy, educators and parents in the late nineteenth century. And today, as violence continues to permeate all media and society, perhaps they were correct.

National Read-A-Book Day, Sept. 6 — According to research, frequent readers tend to have lower stress levels than people who don’t read much. Besides, reading improves memory and stimulates brain activity. So, celebrating this holiday can be really good for your mind, body and soul.

Now here’s a day you just can’t pass up: National Beer Lovers Day, Sept. 7. But you have to celebrate it with National Drink-A-Beer Day on Sept. 28. Why the two “holidays” are not celebrated together is a mystery. Guess it means we are to observe them both by drinking a beer every day throughout September.

On Sept. 11, in addition to Patriot Day, it’s also National Grandparents Day. This is a day to celebrate the contributions grandparents have made to their families and society. It’s also a day to recognize the special relationships between grandparents and their grandchildren. In fact, grandparents often are a source of wisdom, comfort and support for their grandchildren, and they play an important role in passing down family traditions and values.

Birthday of the Picture Window, Sept. 13 – Though the precise date is not possible to determine, sometime in the mid-1950s the new one-level American ranch-style home appeared. Departing from the typical two-story house, the new mid-century home had its own driveway and connecting garage, a backyard cement patio and a large, sunny picture window.

Star Trek Anniversary, Sept. 19 – The premier of this program in 1966 provided no hint that this series and its characters would have a cult following extending well into the millennium.

Safe to Wear a Wristwatch Day, Sept. 25 – Peter Henlein, of Nurnberg, Germany, who lived around 1500, invented the mainspring, a flat coiled steel band, an essential element of the watch. His invention made it possible to carry a time-measuring device in days when clocks were large and bulky.

Birthday of George Gershwin, Sept. 26 – Today marks the birthday of George Gershwin in 1898. His Rhapsody in Blue and American in Paris are artistic examples of his blending of folk and jazz elements to create unique American music.

Don’t forget that Sept. 28 is National Drink-A-Beer Day!

But, for those of you who may prefer less alcohol, wait for today, Sept. 29, to come because it’s National Coffee Day. In the 21st century, coffee has gone worldwide and is consumed in large amounts from big cities to small towns. Statistically, in the United States alone, 75 percent of caffeine consumed by Americans comes from coffee. Sixty-six percent of women and 62 percent of men drink coffee every day. This adds up to 400 million coffees consumed throughout America every day. On average, the average American drinks up to 3.1 coffees each day which totals a whopping 146 billion coffees consumed each year.

In conclusion, let us celebrate Good Health Day, Sept. 30. A bit of folk wisdom given to prevent the spread of disease is: “Don’t rub your eye with your elbow.” Don’t try it, because it’s impossible. But since nearly all of us are all too familiar with the spread of disease and viruses, we do encourage the frequent washing of hands with soap and water for good health because it removes germs which your hands might otherwise bring into contact with your eyes, mouth and nose.