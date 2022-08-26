$600k To Help Address Housing

The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division will provide $600,000 in federal funding for the construction of six new houses in Fort Wayne. The new homes will be built in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne.

Mayor Tom Henry was joined by the CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne Andrew Gritzmaker, members of the City’s Community Development Division, and other public officials for a news conference today.

The City provided funding to Habitat for Humanity through the HOME Investment Partnerships Program, which will assist in funding the construction of new single-family homes. This is an investment in multiple neighborhoods through infill housing and helps address the need for additional housing.

“Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home, which is why we are pleased to partner with Habitat for Humanity to create opportunities for families and individuals to become first-time homebuyers,” said Kelly Lundberg, Deputy Director of the City of Fort Wayne’s Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services. “This project will make a real impact in the lives of six families and help build a better and stronger Fort Wayne.”

The homes are located in the neighborhoods of Oxford, LaRez, and Poplar and will range in size from 1,100 square feet, three-bedroom, one-bathroom homes to 1,400 square feet, four-bedroom, two-bathroom homes.

The locations of the new homes will be:

3009 Warsaw Street

459 Eckart Street

430 Buchanan Street

436 Buchanan Street

433 West Butler Street

1911 Webster Street

Eligible buyers must be below 60% of the area median income and must complete the Habitat Homeowner Program.

“The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division and Habitat for Humanity are providing excellent services in our community. Public-private partnerships like this one are making a meaningful impact,” said Mayor Henry. “We’re committed to ensuring that homeownership is attainable and results in lasting memories for families. We’re a caring and giving community that invests in people as we strive to be an excellent city to live, work, and play.”

“We are excited to continue our relationship with the City and OHNS to bring new housing opportunities to our community,” said Andrew Gritzmaker, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne. “Over the years their support has allowed Habitat to help guide more families through the affordable homebuying process as well as increase housing stock in historically low-income census tracks. The early subsidies offered through partnerships like these allow us to incrementally bridge the gap to unsubsidized market rate housing in these incredible neighborhoods. This partnership will continue to positively impact the Fort Wayne community for generations to come.”

Construction is expected to be completed by summer 2023.