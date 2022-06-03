Calling All Neighborhood Presidents

The City of Fort Wayne’s Neighborhood Planning and Activation Workgroup invites neighborhood association presidents to attend the upcoming Neighborhood Presidents Meeting on Monday, June 6th at 6:00 p.m. at Citizens Square in the City Council Chambers. For those who cannot attend in person, the meeting will be broadcast live on Fort Wayne Neighborhoods Facebook page.

Several guest speakers will give insightful presentations to neighborhoods, including an introduction to GFL Environmental USA with the City’s Public Works Division and Solid Waste Department to discuss their soon to begin services which they will assume on July 1st.

Additional speakers include NeighborLink Fort Wayne which will share with associations how they can establish connections and support neighborhood efforts, and the City’s Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services (OHNS), which will present information on the upcoming roof replacement and homeowner accessibility programs.



Finally, neighborhood association leaders are encouraged to register their association to be considered ‘active’ at www.fortwayneneighborhoods.org. Registered neighborhoods are eligible for future grant opportunities and by completing the registration, they are added to information distribution by City departments.