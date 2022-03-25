Be Prepared For Spring Storms

Indiana Electric Cooperatives urges Hoosiers to be prepared for dangerous storms that can strike during the spring and summer months. Sudden and powerful storms can devastate lives in a matter of minutes. In the past half dozen years alone, weather has caused 28 deaths, 133 injuries and over $64 million in property and crop damage to Indiana.

“While not all damage can be prevented, being prepared can minimize damage and reduce injury or death,” said John Gasstrom, CEO of Indiana Electric Cooperatives.

The best way to recover from a storm is to plan BEFORE a storm hits.

• Have an emergency kit and family communication plan that can help everyone stay calm.

• Remove dead or rotting trees on your property to decrease the chance of damage to power lines or your home.

• Program the phone number of your electric utility into your cell phone to make it easier to report a power outage.

• Once a devastating storm has passed, many want to immediately survey the damage in their area. Unless you are personally involved with family or close friends affected by the storm who you know need your help, please stay put. First responders, including electric utilities, need full access to the roadways to assist injured people, assess damage, remove fallen power lines and trees from roadways, marking flooded roadways, and the like.

If you have been caught out during the storm and need to return home, remember these tips as you drive:

• If you come upon fallen power lines, turn around and go another way. Never drive over or around fallen lines.

• If a downed power line falls on your vehicle, stay in the vehicle. Call 911. Exit only if your life is in immediate danger from a fire or other reason. Then, jump clear of your vehicle being certain to never touch the vehicle and the ground at the same time; then shuffle away, keeping your feet together at all times.

Following the storm, be aware of any hazardous material exposed by the damage, such as nails and broken glass. Avoid downed power lines that could still be energized and call 911 to report the downed lines. During a power outage use flashlights instead of a candle to inspect your home to avoid the chance of a fire or explosion; if you notice frayed wiring or sparks, or smell a burning odor, shut off the electrical system at the main circuit breaker immediately.