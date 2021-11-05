Native American Heritage Month Activities & Events

The History Center is proud to announce November is Native American Heritage Month set forth by the City of Fort Wayne in 2019. Join us on November 6th and 7th as we wrap up our Miami Indian Heritage Days season and November 7th as we continue with the George R. Mather Sunday Lecture Series.

Our Miami Indian Heritage Days programming concludes with Traders Days on Saturday, November 6th from 10am to 5pm and Sunday, November 7th, from 12-4pm at the Chief Richardville House, 5705 Bluffton Road. Shop for traditional crafts, goods and wares, and enjoy hands-on demonstrations and interactive educational programs.

Traders Days is free and open to the public. All COVID-19 precautions will remain in place, including face coverings and social distancing, while inside the Chief Richardville House.

The History Center continues the George R. Mather Sunday Lecture Series, Sunday, November 7th, at the History Center, 302 East Berry Street, Fort Wayne. In this lecture, “100 Years Bold: The Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 1921-2021,” Charles Shepard, President and CEO of the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, will look back at their organization’s first century in Northeast Indiana. From its earliest roots in 1888, today’s Fort Wayne Museum of Art offered art classes in the historic West Central district taught by instructors like William Forsyth and J. Ottis Adams. By the 1920s, the small school was becoming a professional organization of artists, instructors, and students learning and showing art together. Today, that professional organization is the second largest art museum in Indiana.

The lecture begins at 2 PM and admission is free to the public. To attend the lecture virtually please contact the History Center in advance at administration@fwhistorycenter.org All George R. Mather lectures are made possible through the generous support of the Floyd and Betty Lou Lancia Family Foundation and Indiana Humanities.