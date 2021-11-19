Erin’s House Lights Of Love Memorial At Parkview Field

The holidays can be an especially difficult time after the death of a loved one. The Lights of Love Memorial provides the community a meaningful way to give tribute to their loved ones. Erin’s House teams up with Parkview Field to display personalized candles and messages on the stadium videoboard each evening from November 24 – December 5. Lights of Love has become a cherished holiday tradition for many families.

LOCATION: Parkview Field | 1301 Ewing St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802 — Parking and admission is free

WHEN: Each tribute will be displayed on the Parkview Field videoboard every evening from November 24 – December 5 during the following times —

• November 24 (Night of Lights) | 4:00 – 6:00 P.M. and 8:15 – 10:00 P.M.

• November 25 (Thanksgiving) | 4:00 – 8:00 P.M.

• November 26 – 28 | 1:00 – 8:00 P.M.

• November 29 – December 3 | 4:00 – 8:00 P.M.

• December 4 – 5 | 1:00 – 8:00 P.M.

MEMORIAL LEVELS

• Custom Holiday Ornament – $10: One (1) ornament locally made by The HEDGE with your loved one’s name

• Lighted Candle – $30: One (1) lighted candle with name on videoboard; one (1) custom ornament with your loved one’s name

• Personalized Tribute – $100: Name, picture, and message on videoboard; one (1) lighted candle with name on videoboard; one (1) custom ornament with your loved one’s name

All proceeds benefit Erin’s House for Grieving Children. Your donation helps ensure that no grieving family is ever charged a fee for support services through Erin’s House.

Submission deadline is November 22 at 5:00 P.M. to be included in the full 12-day event.

To purchase an ornament or memorial, please visit ErinsHouse.org/lights-of-love



At Erin’s House, we know that grief can cause children and teens to feel isolated and different from their peers. We provide them with a safe space that promotes a sense of belonging and encourages healing. For nearly 28 years, Erin’s House for Grieving Children has delivered programs to help support grieving youth in our regional community. To date, the organization has served more than 25,000 individuals throughout northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. All Erin’s House services are offered at no cost to families. Together, we can build hope and heal hearts. Learn more at ErinsHouse.org