Wells County Native Graduates Marine Corps Boot Camp

PFC Landin Brandyberry, 19, native of Ossian, graduated from United States Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island on October 1, 2021. PFC Brandyberry successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at MCRD Parris Island as one of 529 recruits in the 3rd Training Battalion. He will report immediately to Camp LeJeune for two months at Infantry Training Battalion.

PFC Brandyberry attended both St. Aloysius Catholic School in Ossian, IN, and St. Joseph Catholic School in Decatur, IN. He is the son of Lori Coker, Nashville, TN. He is the great-grand son of Maxine (David) Brandyberry of Waynedale.