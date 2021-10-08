Friday, October 8, 2021
Latest:
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

Featured Local News 

Wells County Native Graduates Marine Corps Boot Camp

The Waynedale News Staff

PFC Landin Brandyberry, 19, native of Ossian, graduated from United States Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island on October 1, 2021. PFC Brandyberry successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at MCRD Parris Island as one of 529 recruits in the 3rd Training Battalion. He will report immediately to Camp LeJeune for two months at Infantry Training Battalion.

PFC Brandyberry attended both St. Aloysius Catholic School in Ossian, IN, and St. Joseph Catholic School in Decatur, IN. He is the son of Lori Coker, Nashville, TN. He is the great-grand son of Maxine (David) Brandyberry of Waynedale.

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
Tweet
Pin
Share

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff