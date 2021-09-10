HEN QUILT HONORED AT MVAS & GA SHOW – Around The Frame

Rae Lynne Furhrmann, creator of Henfolks is the winner of the Caroline Gerig Award at the 2021 MVAS&G Show.

It was great to once again be on the grounds of the Maumee Valley Antique Steam & Gas Association Show. After a year’s hiatus due to Covid-19, the show was back with its demonstrations, concerts, sweet corn-on-the cob, the flea market and most importantly: The quilt show!

This year’s show had some amazing entries, making it a challenge to decide which one to spotlight, but never fear: two others will be featured in future season/holiday appropriate columns!

Having attended this show over the past decade or so, I wasn’t aware that besides “People’s Choice” winners, there is a special award given in honor and memory of long-time Association member Carolyn Gerig who died unexpectedly in February 2003 at 62.

Quilt making was Carolyn’s passion. She loved forming ideas, matching and grouping colors to obtain just the right mix, buying fabric and hand piecing. She took projects with her on long car rides and student field trips. A school bus driver, she could make good progress while waiting for the kids to return to the bus!

Carolyn loved to see others develop an interest in a variety of handiwork, especially young girls. She taught her granddaughter how to piece squares at age four and elementary age girls on her bus route redwork embroidery.

As far as Carolyn was concerned a quilt did not need to be perfect to be enjoyed. To her, imperfections were just a reminder that “No one’s perfect.” She thoroughly enjoyed viewing the show’s quilts to learn about their makers and their quilt’s story.

It wasn’t surprising to learn that Carolyn was instrumental in starting the MVAS&GA quilt show. She would be delighted to know the quilt show thrives decades later and humbled to know an award is given in her memory.

This year’s winner, Rae Lynne Fuhrmann, of Decatur, Indiana and a member of the Monroeville Pieceful Quilters was chosen by the show’s quilt committee for her hen quilt made from the pattern Henfolks by Tricia Cribbs of Turning Twenty. The quilt exemplifies the criteria of creative/unusual color scheme, design and some degree of hand work. Rae saw the pattern and thought it was adorable. Her husband Larry raises chickens and hens and his family teases him about his, “old ladies”. Rae figured, why not make it for him and so she did. Rae machine pieced the quilt top and hand embroidered the names and button holes stitched around the hens. Red Barn Quiltery machine quilted it and the result is as cute as it can be!

Although this year’s show is over, know that every year there will be a new crop of quilts to be enjoyed. Quilts in this show may only be exhibited once. Look for their advertisement in next year’s August Waynedale News and plan to come out to enjoy the quilt show and all the other activities: you’ll be clucking like a hen that you did!