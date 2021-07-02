COMMUNITY CONCERTS BRING PERFORMING ARTS TO SOUTHEAST FORT WAYNE NEIGHBORHOOD

This Summer, Bridge of Grace Compassionate Ministries Center, the Mount Vernon Park Neighborhood Association, and the Allen County Public Library are partnering to host a free performing arts and story-telling series in the Mount Vernon Park Neighborhood. The series will aim to promote early childhood literacy and increase the community’s access to fine and performing arts.

Concert events are open to community members of all ages and will include demonstrations by experienced local performers including: The Art Leadership Center, Fort Wayne Dance Collective, Omotayo Rite of Passage, and local dancer Sydney Pacula.

Story-telling events are being facilitated by staff members of the Allen County Public Library. Parents and care-providers are welcome to bring children between 0 and 6 years of age to hear a story, participate in a craft activity, and/or receive a complimentary book. Attendees will have the opportunity to sign up for a library card at each story telling event.

Concerts and story-telling events will take place as follows:

Concerts

6:00 pm, Thursday, July 22nd – Family Dance with Sydney Pacula

6:00 pm, Thursday August 26th – drumming with Omotayo Rite of Passage

1:00 pm, Saturday, September 18th – Percussion theater with the Art Leadership Center

Story-telling events

10:00 am, Thursday, August 5th – Story time in the park with the Allen County Public Library

10:00 am, Thursday, August 12th – Story time in the park with the Allen County Public Library

All events will take place at “the Harbor” (5110 Smith Street) a neighborhood pocket-park that was designed by Fort Wayne teens and youth.

Community concerts were sponsored through generous donations from PNC Charitable Trusts and the Old National Bank Foundation.

For additional information, please contact (260) 744-4446 x103 or email rbradley@bridgeofgracecmc.org.

Bridge of Grace is a faith-based nonprofit that focuses on building thriving and sustainable neighborhoods in southeast Fort Wayne. We endeavor to empower our neighbors to build upon their God-given spiritual, academic, physical, and emotional strengths. For more information visit www.bridgeofgracecmc.org