HONOR FLIGHT PRESENTS AWARD TO THE WAYNEDALE NEWS
Camille Garrison, Board Member, on behalf of Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana presented an award in thanks and appreciation of service and support to Publisher of The Waynedale News, Alex Cornwell on March 7, 2021.
