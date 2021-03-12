HONOR FLIGHT PRESENTS AWARD TO THE WAYNEDALE NEWS

Camille Garrison, Board Member, on behalf of Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana presented an award in thanks and appreciation of service and support to Publisher of The Waynedale News, Alex Cornwell on March 7, 2021.

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff