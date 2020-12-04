Thursday, December 10, 2020
MAD ANTS & PACERS ‘TIP OFF’ SEASON OF GIVING

New Indiana Pacers Coach Nate Bjorkgren is shown along with Pacers mascot Boomer (left) and Fever mascot Freddie (right) on November 17 with toys that are being delivered to children throughout the state, including the Pacers affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants — who will in turn distribute the toys to local non-profit groups — as part of their Season of Giving. For the 11th straight year, the Pacers and JAKKS Pacific have partnered to deliver a total of more than 400,000 toys. This year, 30,000 toys will be delivered, courtesy of Papa John’s.

