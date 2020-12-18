GIRL SCOUTS RECEIVE $100K FOR STEM PROGRAMMING

Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana (GSNI-M) is pleased to announce that the council has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the American Electric Power Foundation to enhance its focus on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programming.

In particular, the grant will allow the council to create “makerspaces” at Girl Scout facilities including Camp McMillen in rural Huntertown and Camp Soni Springs in Three Oaks, Mich. Makerspaces provide hands-on, creative ways to encourage girls to design, experiment, build and invent as they engage in science, engineering and tinkering. A makerspace is not just a science lab, woodshop, computer lab or art room, but it may contain elements found in all these spaces.

“We are honored to accept this generous donation from the AEP Foundation,” said GSNI-M CEO Sharon Pohly. “Thanks to support from AEP and other corporate and individual gifts, we will increase and strengthen our high-quality, girl-empowering programs that help give girls a level playing field in STEM careers and prepare them to be the leaders of tomorrow.”

“Education is the foundation of brighter futures for our communities,” said Janelle Coleman, vice president AEP Corporate Philanthropy & Community Engagement and president of the AEP Foundation. “We are pleased to support learning opportunities for all students, especially girls, in pursuit of STEM education which hold promise of future innovation.”

For more information, visit www.gsnim.org