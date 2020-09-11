COMMUNITY HARVEST FOOD BANK THANKS KROGER FOR $100K SUPPORT

Community Harvest Food Bank met with Kroger representative Eric Halvorson at Shared Harvest Farm in Markle, IN, for a check presentation and update on the successful “Farm to Food Bank” program. Community Harvest is the recipient of $100,000 from Kroger in support of Community Harvest’s Farm to Food Bank program, which provides fresh fruits and vegetables to families in need through purchase of produce from local farms. This local program support comes from a larger Kroger initiative, “Zero Hunger, Zero Waste.”

So far, nearly a quarter-million pounds of produce have been harvested from three local farms, including Shared Harvest Farm, Schmucker Farm, and Kurtz Farm. All produce purchased has been distributed to families right in northeast Indiana through programs like Saturday Helping Hands distribution, Farm Wagon mobile pantry, the Community Cupboard pantry, and also through nonprofit agency partners of the food bank. This includes produce like cantaloupe, watermelon, sweet corn, green beans, edamame, broccoli, cabbage, and peppers.

“We admire the resourcefulness and creativity demonstrated by Community Harvest – especially this year,” said Eric Halvorson, Kroger Manager of Corporate Affairs, Central Division. “Demand for food is up dramatically. Too many Hoosiers worry whether they can feed their families. Kroger is proud to support Shared Harvest Farm and the Farm to Food Bank program. This is a natural partnership for us as we strive to strengthen our hometowns by expanding availability of healthy food.”

“We are grateful for Kroger’s partnership and support for the Farm to Food Bank program,” said John Wolf, Community Harvest Food Bank CEO. “We began Farm to Food Bank back in 2015 in an effort to increase local fresh produce availability while also fighting hunger right here in our region. The ability to distribute healthy, fresh grown foods to people in need while supporting local farms is a win-win for everyone, and we couldn’t do it on this level without Kroger’s help. With so much uncertainty following the COVID-19 pandemic, we have done our best to ensure that families can still come home to a dinner filled with nutritious foods.”

For more information about hunger relief programs at Community Harvest Food Bank, or to find out how you can participate, please visit www.CHFB.org.

Established in 1983, Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana, Inc. feeds 21,100 people every week. Last year, CHFB distributed 17.1 million pounds of food to nearly 80,000 unique individuals. Donna Van Vlerah serves as Board Chair, Carmen Cumberland serves as Executive President, and John Wolf serves as the Chief Executive Officer. Community Harvest is one of 200 Feeding America member food banks in the United States, and one of 11 regional members of Feeding Indiana’s Hungry. Community Harvest feeds hungry people in the nine counties of northeast Indiana. For more information, please visit www.chfb.org.