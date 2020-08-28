September Worship & Events
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School,
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
NELSON’S PORT-A-PIT CHICKEN DINNER
When: Sunday, August 30; 10:30am-1:30pm
Where: 201 W Mill St. Ossian
Who: Sponsored by United Methodist Women
Why: To support mission projects
Add’l: Drive-Thru ONLY, Tickets are pre-sale or at-the-door
Dinner includes: 1/2 chicken, Baked Potato, Coleslaw or applesauce, Cookie
Cost: $10
ONLINE WORSHIP
Sunday Morning Worship @ 9:00 a.m. in the sanctuary
Check our Website @ OssianUMC.org for link to online service.
ST. THERESE
CATHOLIC CHURCH
www.StThereseFW.org
2304 Lower Huntington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-9139
Office Hours:
Mon. – Fri. 8a – 3p
Mass Times:
Sunday: 8am & 11am
Weekdays: T, Th 5:30 p.m.
W, F 8:30 a.m.
Saturday: 5:15 p.m.
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a
Wed. 6:30p
Bible Class
Sun. 10:30a
Peace Rummage and Bake Sale postponed until further notice.
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a
10:30a Bible Class
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
Worship Times:
Sun, 8:45 & 11a
Sunday School 10a
Weekday Preschool
Ages 2-5 (Sept – May)
ACCEPTING PRESCHOOL REGISTRATIONS FOR THE 2020-2021 SCHOOL YEAR
Where: Church or Preschool Office, or call 747-7424 and leave a call back message.
Who: For children ages 2-5.
Add’l: Now offering half day and full day enrichment classes for 2- 5 year olds. Visit our website at www.waynedaleumc.com and click on Preschool at the top for additional information and pictures.
Contact: Call 747-7424 with questions.
FREE COMMUNITY DINNER
When: Monday, September 14, 2020
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church
Who: Open to all!
Add’l: Come enjoy a free community dinner!
Cost: No Charge
Contact: Call 747-7424 with questions.
ELMHURST CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE
2908 Kelmar Dr.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-6412
Regular Worship Times:
Sunday School 9:30a
Sunday Morning Worship 10:30a
Sunday Evening Service 6p
“Hour of Power” Wednesday 7p
Sunday School For All Ages Pre-School Through Adults
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
1819 Reservation Drive
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
All Year
Saturday 5:00p
Sunday 8:00a
Sunday 10:45a
Sunday 9:30-10:30a
Bible Study for Grades K-5
Preschool Sunday School
Youth Bible Study
Adult Bible Study
CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL
When: Open 6-6, Monday through Friday
Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819
Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.
Contact: 747-4121 x1
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times:
Every Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
CALVARY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
calvaryum.church
6301 Winchester Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-9218
Sunday Worship:
Worship Service 9:30a
Coffee & Conversation 10:30a
Sunday School 10:40a
Lighthouse Worship 10:45a.
