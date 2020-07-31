RED CROSS CALLS FOR VOLUNTEERS IN FACE COVERING INITIATIVE

The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross is looking for people to help sew and distribute face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic. The project honors the rich history of the American Red Cross’ rapid response early in the 20th century as the U.S. juggled the effects of World War I and the 1918 Influenza. The Production Corps of the Red Cross, one of the most popular volunteer units in Red Cross history, manufactured and provided millions of surgical dressings and articles of clothing for soldiers, veterans and refugees during its years of operation, and produced more than 260,000 gauze face coverings to prevent the spread of influenza.

Today, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, face coverings are needed within many communities and organizations; Red Cross volunteers are stepping up. In Indiana, more than 8,000 face coverings have already been sewn and distributed over the past seven weeks to agencies providing childcare, senior and veteran services.

“These face coverings are so important. Wearing them is a simple way to help prevent the transmission of COVID-19,” said Jeff Imel, American Red Cross–Indiana Region director of Service to the Armed Forces and International Services. “This project—a remnant from our past–remains a powerful team effort and wonderful way for people to take action during an overwhelming and uncertain time.”

Non-sewers are needed too—for ironing, cutting out patterns, disinfecting and packaging, and inventorying and delivering to organization.

To learn more, visit the Red Cross website, or contact jeffrey.imel@redcross.org