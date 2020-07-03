Marilyn Mae Stoner, 89, of Fort Wayne, IN, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Indiana Masonic Home.

An Eastern Star service was held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Greenlawn Funeral Home (6660 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46804) with visitation beginning at 11:00 am.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.