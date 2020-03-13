HEADWATERS ICE RINK HONORS 34,000TH SKATER OF SEASON

The Headwaters Park Ice Skating Rink ended another record-breaking season on Sunday March 1 at 8 PM. It was the last day for the rink’s 17th season. The rink is scheduled to be dismantled to prepare for spring and summer festivals. The opening of the 18th season is tentatively set for November 21.

Geoff Paddock, Executive Director of the Headwaters Park Alliance, recognized the season’s anticipated 34,000th skater at 2 pm on Sunday March 1. That was about the time the record-breaking skater arrived at the rink, according to skating numbers currently being tracked. The skater received a gift basket and a season pass for the 2020-2021 ice skating season.

Also, on Sunday, any skater with a paid admission ticket received a free cup of hot chocolate, as a thank you from the Headwaters Park Alliance.

“This has been another record-breaking season for the Headwaters Park Ice Skating Rink,” said Paddock. “Last year we recorded an all-time high of 32,200 skaters. This season we saw about 2,000 more than last year,” Paddock said. “This brings our cumulative total of skaters to about 375,000 after 17 seasons of operations. We are thrilled with the number of patrons again this year and we wanted to thank them with a free cup of hot chocolate,” Paddock said.

The Headwaters Park Alliance has an agreement with the Department of Parks and Recreation to manage the park, festival center, and ice rink. After the ice melts, the rink will be disassembled and stored for the next season. The plaza will then be readied for the 2020 festival season, which begins on April 25.