Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Latest:
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

Featured Local News 

FWCS HOLDS ELEMENTARY CHESS TOURNAMENT

The Waynedale News Staff

On Tuesday, February 25, 68 elementary students from three different FWCS elementary schools met to play in the annual Elementary Chess Tournament sponsored by Sparks of Promise. All students showed great sportsmanship as well as determination and persistence. Mrs. Jess Throop-Voors, Study Elementary School’s Chess Coach, said, “It’s great to see students have fun while learning a new skill that helps them with all of their academics as well as their ability to focus!” All players were recognized with a medal and we celebrated some team and individual winners.

Team Winners
1st Place – Weisser Park Elementary School
2nd Place – Forest Park Elementary School and Tecumseh Library Chess Club
3rd Place – Study Elementary School
Individual Student Winners
Most Valuable Player – Kayden Hooks (Study), Ramses Garcia (Weisser Park), and Andrew Langford (Forest Park/Tecumseh)
Good Sportsmanship Award Winners – Aryianna Thomas (Study), Jordan Harl (Weisser Park), and Gavin Weikle (Forest Park/Tecumseh)

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff