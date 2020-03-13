FWCS HOLDS ELEMENTARY CHESS TOURNAMENT
On Tuesday, February 25, 68 elementary students from three different FWCS elementary schools met to play in the annual Elementary Chess Tournament sponsored by Sparks of Promise. All students showed great sportsmanship as well as determination and persistence. Mrs. Jess Throop-Voors, Study Elementary School’s Chess Coach, said, “It’s great to see students have fun while learning a new skill that helps them with all of their academics as well as their ability to focus!” All players were recognized with a medal and we celebrated some team and individual winners.
Team Winners
1st Place – Weisser Park Elementary School
2nd Place – Forest Park Elementary School and Tecumseh Library Chess Club
3rd Place – Study Elementary School
Individual Student Winners
Most Valuable Player – Kayden Hooks (Study), Ramses Garcia (Weisser Park), and Andrew Langford (Forest Park/Tecumseh)
Good Sportsmanship Award Winners – Aryianna Thomas (Study), Jordan Harl (Weisser Park), and Gavin Weikle (Forest Park/Tecumseh)
- FINDING THE RIGHT PLANT CONTAINER – Green-Thumb Gardener - March 13, 2020
- FWCS HOLDS ELEMENTARY CHESS TOURNAMENT - March 13, 2020
- HEADWATERS ICE RINK HONORS 34,000TH SKATER OF SEASON - March 13, 2020