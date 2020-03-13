FWCS HOLDS ELEMENTARY CHESS TOURNAMENT

On Tuesday, February 25, 68 elementary students from three different FWCS elementary schools met to play in the annual Elementary Chess Tournament sponsored by Sparks of Promise. All students showed great sportsmanship as well as determination and persistence. Mrs. Jess Throop-Voors, Study Elementary School’s Chess Coach, said, “It’s great to see students have fun while learning a new skill that helps them with all of their academics as well as their ability to focus!” All players were recognized with a medal and we celebrated some team and individual winners.

Team Winners

1st Place – Weisser Park Elementary School

2nd Place – Forest Park Elementary School and Tecumseh Library Chess Club

3rd Place – Study Elementary School

Individual Student Winners

Most Valuable Player – Kayden Hooks (Study), Ramses Garcia (Weisser Park), and Andrew Langford (Forest Park/Tecumseh)

Good Sportsmanship Award Winners – Aryianna Thomas (Study), Jordan Harl (Weisser Park), and Gavin Weikle (Forest Park/Tecumseh)