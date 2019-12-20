Holiday Worship & Events

ELMHURST CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE

2908 Kelmar Dr.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-6412

Regular Worship Times:

Sunday School 9:30a

Sunday Morning Worship 10:30a

Sunday Evening Service 6p

“Hour of Power” Wednesday 7p

Sunday School For All Ages Pre-School Through Adults

. . .

CAROL TO THE KING

When: Sun. Dec. 22, 10:30am

Add’l: Elmhurst Church of the Nazarene Choir will present cantata, “Carol To The King”

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

WAYNEDALE

UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

Worship Times:

Sun, 8:45 & 11a

Sunday School 10a

Weekday Preschool

Ages 2-5 (Sept – May)

. . .

CHRISTMAS EVE WORSHIP SERVICES

When: Wed. Dec. 24, 3pm, Candlelight Service; Wed. Dec. 24, 7:30pm, Candlelight and Communion Service

Add’l: Come and join us to experience the joy of Christmas!

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

WAYNEDALE

BAPTIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleBaptistChurch.org

633 Lower Huntington Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-5400

Worship Times:

Wed. 6:30p

Bible Study

Sun. 8a

10:30a (deaf ministry upon request)

6:30p

9:30a

Sunday School

. . .

WAYNEDALE FAMILY ALBUM

When: Sun. Dec. 22, 6:30pm

Who: Everyone, bring the whole family

Why: Come celebrate the gifts God has given.

Cost: Free

Contact: 260-747-5400

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ST. THERESE

CATHOLIC CHURCH

www.StThereseFW.org

2304 Lower Huntington Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-9139

Office Hours:

Mon. – Fri. 8a – 3p

Mass Times:

Sunday 8:00 am & 11a

Weekdays T & Th 5:30p

W & F 8:30a

Saturday 8a & 5p

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a

Wed. 6:30p

Bible Class

Sun. 10:30a

. . .

Christmas Eve Worship Service Tues. Dec. 24, 6:30pm;

Christmas Day Worship Service Wed. Dec. 25, 10am

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times:

Every Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

. . .

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE

When: 5:30pm

Why: Celebrate the Birth of Jesus

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717 Website holyscripturefw.org

. . .

CHRISTMAS DAY SERVICE

When: 10am

Why: Celebrate the Birth of Jesus

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717, Website: holyscripturefw.org

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ST. MARK

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.stmarkfw.org

16933 Thiele Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

260-622-4886

Worship Times:

Sunday School 8:45 am

Worship Service 10:00 am

Women’s Bible Study:

1:00 pm – 3:00 pm (Weds)

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

1819 Reservation Drive

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

All Year

Saturday 5:00p

Sunday 8:00a

Sunday 10:45a

Sunday 9:30-10:30a

Bible Study for Grades K-5

Preschool Sunday School

Youth Bible Study

Adult Bible Study

. . .

CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL

When: Open 6-6, Monday through Friday

Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819

Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.

Contact: 747-4121 x1

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a

10:30a Bible Class

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SOUTHWEST ASSEMBLY OF GOD

www.swagfw.com

7702 Smith Rd

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-9324

Worship Times:

Sunday 10a

Wednesday 7p

Every Month @ 6:30pm:

– 2nd Thursday Men’s Group;

– 3rd Thursday Youth Thrive;

– 4th Thursday Women’s Group

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School,

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

. . .

Candlelight Christmas Eve Service, 11pm

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

CALVARY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

calvaryum.church

6301 Winchester Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-9218

Sunday Worship:

Worship Service 9:30a

Coffee & Conversation 10:30a

Sunday School 10:40a

Lighthouse Worship 10:45a

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .