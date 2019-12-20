Holiday Worship & Events
ELMHURST CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE
2908 Kelmar Dr.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-6412
Regular Worship Times:
Sunday School 9:30a
Sunday Morning Worship 10:30a
Sunday Evening Service 6p
“Hour of Power” Wednesday 7p
Sunday School For All Ages Pre-School Through Adults
. . .
CAROL TO THE KING
When: Sun. Dec. 22, 10:30am
Add’l: Elmhurst Church of the Nazarene Choir will present cantata, “Carol To The King”
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
WAYNEDALE
UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
Worship Times:
Sun, 8:45 & 11a
Sunday School 10a
Weekday Preschool
Ages 2-5 (Sept – May)
. . .
CHRISTMAS EVE WORSHIP SERVICES
When: Wed. Dec. 24, 3pm, Candlelight Service; Wed. Dec. 24, 7:30pm, Candlelight and Communion Service
Add’l: Come and join us to experience the joy of Christmas!
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
WAYNEDALE
BAPTIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleBaptistChurch.org
633 Lower Huntington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-5400
Worship Times:
Wed. 6:30p
Bible Study
Sun. 8a
10:30a (deaf ministry upon request)
6:30p
9:30a
Sunday School
. . .
WAYNEDALE FAMILY ALBUM
When: Sun. Dec. 22, 6:30pm
Who: Everyone, bring the whole family
Why: Come celebrate the gifts God has given.
Cost: Free
Contact: 260-747-5400
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
ST. THERESE
CATHOLIC CHURCH
www.StThereseFW.org
2304 Lower Huntington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-9139
Office Hours:
Mon. – Fri. 8a – 3p
Mass Times:
Sunday 8:00 am & 11a
Weekdays T & Th 5:30p
W & F 8:30a
Saturday 8a & 5p
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a
Wed. 6:30p
Bible Class
Sun. 10:30a
. . .
Christmas Eve Worship Service Tues. Dec. 24, 6:30pm;
Christmas Day Worship Service Wed. Dec. 25, 10am
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times:
Every Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
. . .
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE
When: 5:30pm
Why: Celebrate the Birth of Jesus
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717 Website holyscripturefw.org
. . .
CHRISTMAS DAY SERVICE
When: 10am
Why: Celebrate the Birth of Jesus
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717, Website: holyscripturefw.org
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
ST. MARK
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.stmarkfw.org
16933 Thiele Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
260-622-4886
Worship Times:
Sunday School 8:45 am
Worship Service 10:00 am
Women’s Bible Study:
1:00 pm – 3:00 pm (Weds)
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
1819 Reservation Drive
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
All Year
Saturday 5:00p
Sunday 8:00a
Sunday 10:45a
Sunday 9:30-10:30a
Bible Study for Grades K-5
Preschool Sunday School
Youth Bible Study
Adult Bible Study
. . .
CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL
When: Open 6-6, Monday through Friday
Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819
Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.
Contact: 747-4121 x1
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a
10:30a Bible Class
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
SOUTHWEST ASSEMBLY OF GOD
www.swagfw.com
7702 Smith Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-9324
Worship Times:
Sunday 10a
Wednesday 7p
Every Month @ 6:30pm:
– 2nd Thursday Men’s Group;
– 3rd Thursday Youth Thrive;
– 4th Thursday Women’s Group
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School,
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
. . .
Candlelight Christmas Eve Service, 11pm
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
CALVARY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
calvaryum.church
6301 Winchester Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-9218
Sunday Worship:
Worship Service 9:30a
Coffee & Conversation 10:30a
Sunday School 10:40a
Lighthouse Worship 10:45a
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
The Waynedale News Staff
