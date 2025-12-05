Holiday Drive-Through Light Display Supports Local Youth

2 min read

The Anthony Wayne Scout Reservation is thrilled to announce the return of its Fourth Annual Christmas at Camp, a spectacular holiday drive-through light display held to support local youth development programs across Northeast Indiana. This free community event transforms the 1,200-acre reservation into a sparkling winter wonderland, inviting families to kick off the holiday season while making a meaningful impact.

The Anthony Wayne Area Council, Scouting America (AWAC) is hosting the event, which promises nearly three miles of dazzling holiday lights, combining classic Christmas displays with quirky, unique decorations like a sloth, a unicorn, and Snoopy. Visitors are encouraged to tune into the dedicated FM radio station as they drive through the deep woods along Pigeon Creek, highlighting the camp’s focus on outdoor recreation and natural history. Sasquatch sighting reports are also encouraged and rewarded with a special treat.

Christmas at Camp will be held on December 5 and 6, 12 and 13, and 19, 20, and 21, with additional drive-through only nights, without indoor activities, on December 22 and 23. The light display will be open from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM each evening at Anthony Wayne Scout Reservation, 2282 West 500 South, Pleasant Lake, Indiana. On December 5 and 6, guests can also enjoy a craft bazaar. Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit on December 13, 20, and 21 from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM, offering a free craft for all youth during those special nights.

“We are delighted to host the community for our biggest and brightest Christmas at Camp yet,” said Betsy Yankowiak, Director of Camping, Properties, and Restoration for the Anthony Wayne Area Council. “This event has steadily grown each year, and for many attendees, it’s their first time experiencing our beautiful camp. We hope to welcome over 5,000 visitors this year and, with community support, grow this into a regional holiday destination experience, all while raising vital funds for youth character and leadership development. This year, we added another Night with Santa and two nights just before Christmas where families can enjoy the lights.”

All the lights are installed entirely by dedicated Scouting volunteers. While admission is a freewill offering, all proceeds collected at the gate go directly to supporting the AWAC’s commitment to providing opportunities for youth character development, leadership training, citizenship, and personal fitness for thousands of youth in the eleven-county service area.

Co-title sponsors for this year’s event are WIRCO, Inc. and the Steuben County Tourism Bureau.

The Anthony Wayne Area Council of Scouting America serves youth in all eleven counties of Northeast Indiana, offering annual summer camp programs, school field trips, and hosting community group events.

To learn more about the event and see a list of all current supporters, please visit ccltbsa.org/christmas-at-camp. For general information about the Anthony Wayne Area Council, Scouting America, please visit awac.org.