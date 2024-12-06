Blue Jacket Set to Bless Those Close to Their Heart

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Fantasy of Lights, which is now the largest nonprofit drive-thru light display in the country.

Blue Jacket leaders are strategically offering free entrance to residents of nursing homes and shelters occurring on what they will call going forward “Mission Mondays.” Free entrance will be provided on Dec 9 and Dec 16 for vans and shuttles with logo-branded identification of their shelter or nursing home. The free entrance is graciously sponsored by STAR Financial Bank. Any nursing home or shelter for children, adults, victims of domestic violence can take advantage of this offer with no requirement other than to just show up to the event with a branded shuttle with their residents in tow.

Agencies like the Rescue Mission and Redemption House expressed excitement and have agreed to take advantage of the opportunity, especially for those with children.

Blue Jacket’s CEO Tony Hudson wrote, “In allegiance to our mission, we made the decision to provide free entrance to those with barriers to attend the event. Our passion is to give the underdog a fighting chance and provide employment to those with barriers. So, this year, we want to give love to those that might feel like the forgotten segment of society, lost, broken, or feeling hopeless.”

In 2020, Blue Jacket decided to bless many people at the ‘tip of the spear’ inside the crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic such as front-line workers, teachers, first responders and veterans/active duty. Then in later years, the organization gave free entrance to those that decorated their car or brought their 4-legged friends to the event. Going forward, they will no longer offer free entrance to these groups. This year, the Fantasy of Lights opened a week early to offer a special night of free admission for veterans on Veterans Day.

Hudson stated, “We continued this practice into 2023 but felt disconnected from where our missional heart lives, supporting people who had jobs and owned vehicles while leaving out those in the margins who do not have the opportunity to witness the beauty of this event.”

Blue Jacket is actively planning with nonprofits like Community Transportation Network (CTN) and NeighborLink Fort Wayne to build out in 2025 the transportation of people outside of shelters and nursing homes who may not have a way to get to Franke Park like the shut-in, the family lacking transportation, the physically unable, a person in an emergency or desperate situation, or those without the means to visit.

Blue Jacket is proud to exclusively serve those in the margins who could use the joy and to be uplifted, striving to be the light that the Fantasy of Lights shines on love and compassion.