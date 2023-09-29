Dance Collective Presents “Shino Shadows” Halloween Show

Fort Wayne Dance Collective (FWDC) presents its 2023 Halloween show, Shino Shadows, featuring original dance pieces performed by FWDC’s professional artists, community members, South Side High School dance students, and students studying movement arts in both FWDC’s on-site and outreach programs.

Participants in this year’s performance will be joined by drummers from Fort Wayne Taiko, a program of FWDC, and guest artists from the Japanese Folk Dance Institute of New York. This Fort Wayne favorite traditionally features hip-hop, contemporary, and modern dance genres to tell an original story. Through the addition of Japanese folk dance and drumming, Shino Shadows will introduce audience members to many mischievous Youkai, supernatural entities found in Japanese folklore.

FWDC has a strategic goal to present conversations with culturally diverse groups, both regionally and internationally, to share different perspectives with the Fort Wayne community. The organization ensures that at least one guest artist residency per year will feature a culturally unique perspective. In the 2021 and 2022 Halloween shows, guest artists shared stories, music, and movement from Haitian and Mexican culture, respectively. This year’s guest artist residency with the Japanese Folk Dance Institute of New York will include a master class for the dance students at South Side High School and opportunities for FWDC’s professional artists to learn repertoire to be performed during the show.

Taylor Morris, professional artist in FWDC’s Company, deeply appreciates the cultural components that have been incorporated in recent Halloween shows. He shared, “I really enjoy the Halloween shows that we have done with guest artists. Learning about cultures from the artists who came and then having them teach us a piece was really special. By adding the cultural aspect to the Halloween show, we’re really trying to understand and celebrate other cultures… We have their perspective, we have their collaboration, and it just helps to bring a vibrant feeling to these shows and still do it responsibly.”

Live performances of Shino Shadows will be held at the Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab at 300 E Main St. on October 20th (8:00 PM), October 21st (2:00 PM & 8:00 PM), and October 22nd (2:00 PM). All tickets are $20, and a video recording will be available for $15. Tickets can be purchased by calling the ArtsTix Community Box Office at 260.422.4226 or by visiting FWDC’s website at fwdc.org.

Performances of Shino Shadows are funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency, with additional contributions from Indiana Arts Commission, a state agency, as well as The James Foundation, Arts Campus Fort Wayne, City of Fort Wayne, Flagstar Foundation, PNC Charitable Trusts, and Japan Foundation, New York.

Fort Wayne Dance Collective is a non-profit arts organization located in downtown Fort Wayne, Indiana. FWDC’s mission is to inspire and empower people of all identities, abilities, and stages of life through movement arts. In the 2023 fiscal year, FWDC served 45,805 people throughout Northeast Indiana and has provided scholarships, community programming, classes, and performances for the past 44 years.