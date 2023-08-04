Fort Wayne Native Supports Missions Around The Globe

Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Nice, a native of Fort Wayne, Indiana, serves with Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 45 based out of Jacksonville, Florida. The squadron’s primary mission is to undertake maritime patrol, anti-submarine warfare, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

Nice, a 2017 graduate of Homestead High School, joined the Navy five years ago.

“I joined the Navy for educational opportunities, to travel and to see the world,” said Nice.

Today, Nice relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Fort Wayne to succeed in the military.

“Growing up in a rock quarry, a hard work ethic was instilled in me,” said Nice. “That has helped with my success in the military and has gotten me to where I am today.”

These lessons have helped Nice while serving in the Navy.

VP 45 flies the U.S. Navy’s P-8A Poseidon multi-mission maritime aircraft. Designed to secure the U.S. Navy’s future in long-range maritime patrol capability, the P-8A has transformed how the Navy’s maritime patrol and reconnaissance force will man, train, operate and deploy, according to Navy officials. While the aircraft is also equipped with high-quality weapon systems, it also has an open architecture to allow for expansion. P-8A deploy around the globe to monitor the world’s oceans wherever they are needed.

This year commemorates 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy. In 1973, the first eight women began flight school in Pensacola; one year later six of them, known as “The First Six,” earned their “Wings of Gold.” Over the past 50 years, the Navy has expanded its roles for women to lead and serve globally and today our women aviators project power from the sea in every type of Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard aircraft. Our Nation and our Navy is stronger because of their service.

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

“Our mission remains timeless – to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”

Serving in the Navy means Nice is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy is a worldwide force projection,” said Nice. “We project our force in the seas while having the ability to keep our adversaries at bay. The versatility that the Navy has to offer by protecting land, air and seas worldwide is crucial to our national defense.”

Nice and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“My proudest accomplishment is getting my Naval Aircrewman Wings,” said Nice. “It was three years of training in the aviation pipeline and my hard work ethic and dedication led me to accomplish this feat so I can proudly call myself a naval aviator.”

As Nice and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy means a lot to not only myself but to my family and friends back home,” said Nice. “I’m very proud to be able to contribute to the defense of our nation.”

Nice is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my parents for supporting my choice to join the Navy and for their continued support throughout my time in the military since,” added Nice. “I would also like to thank my mentor who has molded me into the warfighter I am today.”