Children’s Autism Center Expands

Children’s Autism Center, an area nonprofit Applied Behavior Analysis agency announced today the purchase of the Village at Coventry Shopping Center, on May 1, 2023 by CAC’s supporting organization, Founding Four, named for the original four children of the organization. Founding Four has also filed for nonprofit status.

The Village of Coventry consists of over 9.5 acres of usable land in addition to over 75,000 square feet of retail and office space. This purchase will allow for diversification of revenue and opportunities to further mission expansion which is to serve individuals and families in our community impacted by Autism Spectrum Disorder.

“This purchase will allow us to expand our current services into the former Vet Tech space and also support our community by providing high profile lease opportunities for businesses. We are excited to be a community partner while supporting Children’s Autism Center’s mission.” -Jill Forte, CEO, Children’s Autism Center, Inc., and Founding Four

The Mission of Children’s Autism Center is to provide the highest-quality, medically supported therapy to children of all ages with autism and developmental/language delays in Northeast Indiana. Children’s Autism Center strives to maintain a tuition assistance fund so that all children with a need for services may benefit, regardless of their ability to pay.

If you or your family are interested in more information about our services at Children’s Autism Center visit our website at childrensautismcenter.org/get-started