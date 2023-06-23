YWCA Hosts Coffee & Conversations Event

YWCA Northeast Indiana invites women to a free, quarterly event series called Coffee & Conversations. Coffee & Conversations is an opportunity for women in the community to discuss pertinent topics about how to be successful in the business sphere, public square, or in personal growth and development.

The second event in the series is called The Power of Positive Gossip. Evidence shows that helping others can have a positive effect on our own mental health and wellbeing. Gossip can be a good thing, depending on what we are saying. Let’s change the negative things we say about others to positive, empowering messages about others. Guest speakers include Cristina Jiménez, a Therapist at Courageous Healing, and Tishamarie Strasser, CEO of “Bring It, Push It, Own It”.

Start your morning learning about the power of positive gossip with YWCA at Coffee & Conversations. The event will be from 8:00 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28 at Brotherhood Mutual’s Event Center (6400 Brotherhood Way, Fort Wayne, IN 46825). Free coffee will be provided, and specialty drinks will be available for purchase. Register for free on YWCA’s website at ywcanein.org/coffee-conversations/.

Other events in the 2023 series include:

Be a Forrest Gump: Refusing to Let Your Fears Stop You! – September 27

Be a Flamingo in a World of Chameleons: Branding the Uniqueness of You – December 13

YWCA Northeast Indiana’s mission is to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. YWCA serves individuals and families affected by domestic violence, substance use disorder, and sexual assault in six northeastern Indiana counties. YWCA Northeast Indiana also offers educational programming about diversity and healthy relationships, operates a boutique that suits women with low income for job interviews, and participates in racial justice initiatives.

For more information on YWCA Northeast Indiana’s services, please visit www.ywcanein.org.