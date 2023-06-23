Friday, June 23, 2023
Latest:
The Waynedale News
Health & Exercise

YWCA Hosts Coffee & Conversations Event

The Waynedale News Staff

YWCA Northeast Indiana invites women to a free, quarterly event series called Coffee & Conversations. Coffee & Conversations is an opportunity for women in the community to discuss pertinent topics about how to be successful in the business sphere, public square, or in personal growth and development.

The second event in the series is called The Power of Positive Gossip. Evidence shows that helping others can have a positive effect on our own mental health and wellbeing. Gossip can be a good thing, depending on what we are saying. Let’s change the negative things we say about others to positive, empowering messages about others. Guest speakers include Cristina Jiménez, a Therapist at Courageous Healing, and Tishamarie Strasser, CEO of “Bring It, Push It, Own It”.

Start your morning learning about the power of positive gossip with YWCA at Coffee & Conversations. The event will be from 8:00 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28 at Brotherhood Mutual’s Event Center (6400 Brotherhood Way, Fort Wayne, IN 46825). Free coffee will be provided, and specialty drinks will be available for purchase. Register for free on YWCA’s website at ywcanein.org/coffee-conversations/.

Other events in the 2023 series include:

Click to advertise on this website
  • Be a Forrest Gump: Refusing to Let Your Fears Stop You! – September 27
  • Be a Flamingo in a World of Chameleons: Branding the Uniqueness of You – December 13

YWCA Northeast Indiana’s mission is to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. YWCA serves individuals and families affected by domestic violence, substance use disorder, and sexual assault in six northeastern Indiana counties. YWCA Northeast Indiana also offers educational programming about diversity and healthy relationships, operates a boutique that suits women with low income for job interviews, and participates in racial justice initiatives.

For more information on YWCA Northeast Indiana’s services, please visit www.ywcanein.org.

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
Tweet
Pin
Share

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff