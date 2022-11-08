Veterans Day Activities – Nov. 11

The annual Veterans Day Parade on Parnell Avenue, sponsored by the Allen County Council of Veterans Organizations, will be held Saturday, November 5 at 11:00 a.m., with a ceremony immediately following the parade.

This year’s parade theme is “Purple Heart Recipients.”

The parade line up will start at 10:00 a.m. at the corner of Bob Arnold Drive and Parnell Avenue. The parade opening ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m. The parade will travel north on Parnell Avenue to the Memorial Coliseum for placement of wreaths, playing of taps, and remembering fallen brothers and sisters-in-arms.

Guests attending the Veterans Day ceremony will be directed to enter the Parnell Avenue employee parking lot entrance (#4) at the west side of the complex. The ceremony will be held immediately following the parade in Memorial Hall.

The Veterans Day parade and ceremony are made possible by local organizations and volunteers. Organizations that would like to participate or have participated in the past can fill out an event form at accov.weebly.com. Participating organizations are asked to send a representative to the check-in booth to ensure volunteers receive directions before the parade starts.

For more information about the Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony, visit the Allen County Council of Veterans Organizations website at accov.weebly.com, visit them on Facebook or contact Commander at commanderaccov@gmail.com.