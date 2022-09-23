Guiding Teens In Foster Care

Foster Success is launching a new Educational Success program designed to help high school students in foster care navigate and prepare for higher education or career options after high school. The Pathways program was announced today during the organization’s first-ever conference for Indiana educators aimed at improving education outcomes for Hoosiers in foster care. About 150 educators attended the event.

Pathways will guide high school sophomores, juniors and seniors as they explore options for after high school and help them structure individualized plans to access and attain their goals.

To support high school students, the statewide nonprofit has developed a grade-specific curriculum that includes individual, in-person, and virtual opportunities. The curriculum incorporates state educational initiatives and 21st Century Scholarship Scholar Success Program requirements.

Pathways will include information about the different options available after graduation, resources to prepare for college admissions exams, guidance in completing scholarship applications, information about housing, and will provide financial incentives for participation.

“This program is designed to help Indiana students in foster care navigate the wide array of options available to them after graduation and set a path to help them achieve their goals,” said Foster Success Assistant Director of Outreach and Engagement for Education Tiffany Powell. “Individuals in foster care often lack consistent adult mentors who can guide them as they decide whether to attend a two-year or four-year college, trade school, certification program, or go into the military. Pathways will fill that gap.”

High school students who have spent time in foster care after the age of 14 can begin applying for the program immediately at fostersuccess.org/educational-success/pathways/

Foster Success is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that provides financial, educational, and social support to foster care youth at a most critical time – when they are about to or have already transitioned out of the foster care system, most often with no family or economic support. Each year in Indiana, about 500 youth age out of the foster care system and into our communities. More information about Foster Success can be found at www.fostersuccess.org