Indiana Ranks Number One For Infrastructure

Indiana has been ranked No. 1 for infrastructure in CNBC’s 2022 Top States for Business annual rankings. This marks the sixth consecutive year Indiana has been ranked in the top five, including No. 1 rankings in 2016 and 2019.

“Indiana continues to attract national and global attention for leading the way in providing quality infrastructure for residents and businesses,” Gov. Eric J. Holcomb said. “This No. 1 ranking affirms our approach to making strategic investments in transformative projects, our strong commitment to taking care of what we have, and our close collaboration with local communities and private partners. I’m looking forward to building on our momentum to further leverage our competitive advantage on infrastructure.”

CNBC analyzed the sustainability of each state’s roads and bridges, along with utilities, other travel means, and potential development. According to CNBC’s analysis, Indiana had an infrastructure score of 274 out of 380 points, leading to an A+ grade.

Indiana’s recent infrastructure accomplishments include:

• 20-year, fully-funded Next Level Roads plan to take care of existing roads and bridges, finish major projects, and plan for the future

• Construction of the I-69 extension from Evansville to Indianapolis, including a $600 million investment to accelerate completion of the final section by three years from 2027 to 2024

• More than $1 billion invested in delivering the largest public transit projects in Indiana history: The West Lake extension and double tracking of the South Shore Line will connect Hoosiers, attract talent and business, and increase quality of life in Northwest Indiana

• $100 million to bring affordable high-speed fiber optic broadband access to unserved and underserved areas of the state

• $90 million to connect more Hoosiers to hiking, biking, and riding trails

“Thanks to forward thinking leadership from Gov. Holcomb and the General Assembly, Indiana is capitalizing on long-term, sustainable funding to make transformative investments in infrastructure,” INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith said. “Building out and maintaining our highways, local roads, trails and sidewalks along with enhancing our airports, transit systems and broadband network are vital to making Indiana an even better place to live, work, play, and learn.” More info here: www.in.gov/gov/about-the-governor/about-governor-eric-j-holcomb/infrastructure