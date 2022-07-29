Summer Celebration Returns To McMillen Park

The Fort Wayne Commission on African American Males is hosting the Summer Community Celebration in McMillen Park. The event will be Saturday, August 6, from noon. to 9 p.m. and will a feature performance by the superstar R & B recording group En Vogue. The celebration will also include live music from several local bands, information booths from local non-profit organizations and food trucks by local vendors.

The Summer Community Celebration was founded in 2017 to create an annual neighborhood unity event for families in the Fort Wayne community. This year the event will be an avenue to promote mental health and community togetherness, after two hard years of isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As always, the event will emphasize the importance of fathers being involved in their children’s education.

The Fort Wayne Commission works collaboratively with corporate sponsors and community volunteers to make the Summer Celebration happen each year.

This year’s community partners include the Surack Family Foundation, Sweetwater, Indiana Michigan Power, Quinton L. Ellis, PC, Comcast Cable, Ambassador-Enterprises, Adams Radio Group (B96.9 FM), Fort Wayne Metals, NIPSCO, Ruoff Mortgage, Kelley Automotive Group, City of Fort Wayne, Community Foundation, and many others.

Please come and engage in a fun and exciting family friendly community celebration. Those who want to contribute to help support the event, may send a check to the Fort Wayne Commission on African American Males, P.O. Box 10631, Fort Wayne, IN 46853