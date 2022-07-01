Keep Pets Safe This Fourth Of July

With the Fourth of July soon approaching, Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control urges pet owners to take extra precautions to keep their pets safe and comfortable.

Summer months, especially around the Fourth of July, are the busiest time of year for animal shelters. To ensure your pets stay safe at home this holiday, here are some helpful tips:

• Keep your pets inside in a confined room with curtains over any windows.

• Try playing calming music or playing Animal Planet on the TV.

• Give your pets enrichment and their favorite toys so they can keep their minds busy and not focused on the loud fireworks. Try filling a toy with peanut butter or various treats.

• Some pets are more anxious than others. We recommend talking to your veterinarian to see if any medication could aid in keeping your pet’s stress level down.

• If you have cats, we recommend purchasing and using a non-sponsored product called Feliway ( www.chewy.com/feliway-classic-calming-spray-cats/dp/141900 ). It puts out a calming pheromone that is unique to only cats.

• If you need to take your dog outside to use the bathroom, make sure they are wearing a properly fitted collar or harness while they are leashed even if you have a fence.

• Double check your fence to make sure there are no openings or loose areas, as well as checking that all latches are secure.

• Make sure all pets are wearing up-to-date I.D. tags on their collar.

• Make sure your pet is also microchipped and that the information is current. FWACC offers microchipping for just $15. To check to see if your pet’s microchip is up-to-date, visit the Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control website www.cityoffortwayne.org/service/microchips.html

While we understand you might want your dog(s) to be a part of the festivities, it can be overwhelming for many dogs. A stressed or anxious dog is more likely to try to run away or even bite. For the safety of you, your family, and your dog(s), please keep them safely inside your home.

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control will be closed Monday, July 4 for the holiday. If your dog or cat happens to get loose, start looking immediately. File a lost pet report through Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control, post to Lost Dogs of Fort Wayne’s Facebook or Lost Cats of Fort Wayne and check our website daily for current housed stray animals (www.cityoffortwayne.org/lost-and-found-pets.html).

Lost pets will be able to be picked up starting Tuesday, July 5 when the shelter reopens at 11 a.m. If you find a lost pet it’s important to get it checked for a microchip at a veterinarian’s office, pet store, or by an Animal Control Officer so its owner can be contacted.