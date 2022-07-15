Ghost Army Inflatable Tank On Display At Museum

The Ghost Army, known for their deception tactics during WWII currently has an exhibit at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum 2122 O’Day Road in Fort Wayne now through September 27. This exhibit is part of the Bill Blass 100th Anniversary being celebrated in Fort Wayne. Bill who was a Fort Wayne native was a member of the famous Ghost Army.

The museum has an expansive display about the history of the Ghost Army, sketches of some of Bill Blass’s artwork and other artist’s sketches while in the field. There is a pictorial history about the Ghost Army and tactics used to deceive Nazi Germany during WWII. There are artifacts from that era also on display.

An actual inflatable tank is now on display at the Pavilion on the Memorial grounds. This 18 ft. tank is 10 ft high and 10 ft. wide and depicts how the German’s were fooled into believing that these tanks in the field appeared to be real!

The Tank and exhibit inside the museum can be seen Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday every week from 11am to 4pm. The exhibit can be seen through September 27. The Shrine is also selling commemorative collector coins of the Ghost Army for $15.00 each. Admission to the exhibit is free to the public. For more information, go to honoringforever.org