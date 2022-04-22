Saturday, April 23, 2022
Latest:
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

Featured Local News Spotlight 

FWFD Welcomes 94th Recruit Class To First Day Of Training

The Waynedale News Staff

Mayor Tom Henry welcomed the Fort Wayne Fire Department’s newest recruit class to their first day of training at the Public Safety Academy. There are 24 recruits in the class. Nearly sixty percent of the FWFD’s 94th recruit class are in a minority group, including five males who identify as Black, five males who identify as Hispanic, three females who identify as White, and one male who identifies as Two or More Races. The recruits will participate in 20 weeks of training before their graduation day on September 1, 2022.

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
Tweet
Pin
Share

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff