FWFD Welcomes 94th Recruit Class To First Day Of Training

Mayor Tom Henry welcomed the Fort Wayne Fire Department’s newest recruit class to their first day of training at the Public Safety Academy. There are 24 recruits in the class. Nearly sixty percent of the FWFD’s 94th recruit class are in a minority group, including five males who identify as Black, five males who identify as Hispanic, three females who identify as White, and one male who identifies as Two or More Races. The recruits will participate in 20 weeks of training before their graduation day on September 1, 2022.