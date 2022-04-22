Fort Wayne Food Tours Boasts Unique Experience

The city’s first culinary and culture tour, which combines local food with historic, architectural, and artistic & cultural commentary, has scheduled its 2022 partners and tour dates. Tours will run on select Saturdays from May through early October. Amber Bouthot purchased the business in late 2019 and enjoyed a sold-out season in 2021, the first year back after the pandemic shut tours down in 2020.

2022 dates are now live on the website: www.fortwaynefoodtours.com. Tickets are $70 per person for the walking tour, which includes stops at 4 locally owned downtown restaurants: Don Hall’s Gashouse, The Hoppy Gnome, Proximo and Debrands. Tours begin and end at Don Hall’s Gashouse where guests may park.

Event details:

Fort Wayne Food Tours is a 3.5 hour historical, cultural and culinary walking tour of downtown over a 1.25 mile loop.

• Come hungry and experience a casual way to try foods and flavors at four locally owned establishments.

• Get to know your fellow voyagers with no more than twelve in a tour.

• Enjoy the stories and little-known historical facts from an enthusiastic local guide.

• Stroll past and hear the history and highlights behind some of the city’s architectural gems and newest art murals.

• Learn of the city’s rich cultural and business history, its current events, and plans for the future.

“We are excited to be back for 2022,” said Amber Bouthot, owner. “We can’t wait to share our love for downtown and the growing public art installations with our tour guests. We are especially appreciative of our restaurant partners, and we can’t wait to support them this year.”

Private tours are available, as well as e-certificates. Additional information, FAQ’s, and tour booking is at www.fortwaynefoodtours.com . Use coupon code Waynedale22 for $10 off.