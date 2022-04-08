8th Annual Race For The Warrior Coming Soon

Looking to participate in your first 5k or 10K race? Love to walk with your small children (we are stroller friendly) or furry friends? Are you a seasoned runner looking for a new challenge? Are you looking for an Adaptive Event? Or, are you looking for a great cause to support? Northeast Indiana Base Community Council has the event for you!

Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 9 a.m., the Northeast Indiana Base Community Council will host its 8th Annual Race for the Warrior 5k/10k runway race at the Fort Wayne International Airport. This year we are celebrating women in the military, military spouses and honoring moms. Not only can you help us celebrate and honor women in the military and military spouses, we will pay tribute to all moms in patriotic style by running, walking, rucking down the same airstrips that used to service more than 100,000 military personnel during World War II.

Each participant will receive an official Race for the Warrior t-shirt, and a swag bag provided by our sponsors and community partners. Afterwards, stick around for a great post-race party that includes music, food, bounce house, military static displays, and activities for all ages! Runners age 21 and over will also receive one free beer as part of their registration.



Avid runners will be excited to know that our race is an official Fort Wayne Running Club Point Series Race!

Race packet pickup will be held Friday, May 6 from 4-7 p.m. at Fleet Feet and the day of the race at the registration area starting at 7:30 a.m.

The Race for the Warrior is a fundraiser that supports the Northeast Indiana Base Community Council’s Military Support Fund and other year-round programs for members of all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, Veterans and military families.

Interested participants can sign up and find additional race information at www.raceforthewarrior.org