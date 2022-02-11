Why Are Cookie Sales Important To The Scouts?

Local Waynedale Girl Scout Troop 00447 working hard to attract customers to their cookie sale booth.

Girl Scouts was first formed about 110 years ago by Juliette Gordon Low who had a thirst to redefine what was possible for girls everywhere. She wanted to enable them to see with a sense of adventure and have an unstoppable belief for all the possibilities and wonders the world holds to explore.

What do hikes, horses, astronomy, engineering, exploration, confidence, and character all have in common? Girl Scouts of course! As a scout you are able to venture into the world with a keen eye for exploration and imagination by learning to use your strengths to tackle new challenges in a variety of interactive and fun ways!

Local Troop Leader LaTanya Ackerson expressed how this mission has carried on today, ¨Girl Scouts instills so many skills and opportunities that help break down the glass ceiling that is associated with girls.¨ Girl Scouts is a way to break down these barriers, but most importantly it is a place where all girls can come together and belong.

Girl Scouts is a chance to build friendships that last a lifetime. ¨It offers a lifelong community and sense of belonging where there is a place and a space for everyone,¨ stated LaTanya Ackerson. Ackerson has been a Troop Leader in the Waynedale area for over 8 years and has seen how the interactive experiences offered through Girl Scouts can provide avenues for girls to work collectively towards making the world a better place. The Girl Scout Summer Camp is one upcoming opportunity where your child can cultivate these skills. There are a variety of exciting options that girls and their families can explore. Be careful though, the summer camps are known to have a broad range of activities that you’re bound to enjoy, and you may find your family coming back year after year!

The Early-bird registration has already started for these activities.

Many girl scouts are actively looking to sell their famous cookies to raise funds to be a part of these upcoming summer camps as well as other exciting Girl Scout adventures offered throughout the year. Local Troop 00447 is a troop of 34 girls of all ages that are hoping to use this year’s cookie profits to make a trip to Savannah, Georgia. They aim to visit the historical location where the founder, Juliette Gordon Low first started the Girl Scout community.

Although sales started in January, customers can purchase cookies until March 14th. There are a number of ways to buy cookies. If you are looking for a Girls Scout Cookie booth, go to www.gsnim.org and enter your ZIP code in the ¨Find Cookies!¨ tool or download the Cookie Finder app on your smartphone. The Digital Cookie platform is an online option for those who do not want to venture out in the cold. If you choose this option and want to support a specific Girl Scout, make sure to tell her you’re interested in buying cookies from her online and she can take it from there. DoorDash has also decided to join in on the cookie craze this year! They will be offering delivery and pickup via the app or online any time between 4pm to 7pm on Fridays and Saturdays. However, feel free to preorder your cookies from them as well!

Your dollars will not only go towards providing fun and educational opportunities for local youth, but they will also create a lasting impact. As stated by Ackerson, “After so many years of being involved I have seen first-hand how girls can go from being so shy to being brave, reaching goals, and not being afraid to try new things.” Take some time this winter to support the Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana. A box of their cookies goes a long way.