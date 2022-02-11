Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Buddy Bench Inventor Receives State Award

The Waynedale News Staff

State Sen. Dennis Kruse (R-Auburn, right) and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch (left) awarded Fort Wayne resident, Sammie Vance, the Brilliant Firefly award for her development of the ‘Buddy Bench’ project, Tuesday, Jan. 25. The Brilliant Firefly award recognizes young Hoosiers who exemplify extraordinary community involvement.

When Vance was in third grade, she started the ‘Buddy Bench’ project to recycle plastic caps into park benches, so lonely children could sit on the bench and signify they are in need of a friend. Now attending Blackhawk Middle School as a seventh grader, Vance has appeared in People magazine, partnered with Walgreens to expand the project’s reach, and published a book titled Inspire the World: A Kid’s Journey to Making a Difference.

