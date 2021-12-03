Friday, December 17, 2021
Helping To Decorate Annual Christmas Tree

The Waynedale News Staff

Members of the Ambassadors Club of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne decorated their annual Christmas tree inside the club while volunteers distributed 300 Thanksgiving meals outside. The Ambassadors are sponsored by Ambassador Enterprises and the meals were a joint effort of the club, Community Harvest Food Bank, Mel Johnson and Meijer Foods.

