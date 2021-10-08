Virtual YMCA To Provide Wellness On The Go 24/7

The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne announces a brand-new Virtual YMCA platform to continue to support the overall health and wellness of area children, adults and families. The platform includes over 20 live classes and 50 on-demand videos for group exercise, well-being and youth sports with new content added weekly. The accessibility of a virtual Y allows participants to experience great YMCA classes and programs when unable to visit their local Y.

Virtual workouts have been designed for motivation and ease-of-use at home with something for everyone from youth through older adults. Users can sort categories to find preferred classes and customize their experience through a favorites dashboard. The platform is currently free to the community and will always be included as part of a Y membership.

“We are excited to feature a variety of instructors to lead on-demand video workouts and livestream classes,” stated Tabitha Ervin, District Executive Director of the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne. “Making the Y available on the go keeps us connected with our community through activities that support a healthy spirit, mind and body from home or on the road 24 hours a day seven days a week,” she added.

The ease of the platform allows participants to enjoy a variety of activities ranging from Active Older Adult classes to guitar instruction for youth. Avid exercisers can take advantage of the flexibility of on-demand work outs including cardio and cycling. Those who prefer strength training can experience barre and meditation. Beginning exercisers will enjoy expert in-home instruction while being part of a group. Experts agree there are many benefits to virtual workouts.

Virtual workouts help people make time to connect with themselves, build structure into their day and improve confidence. Livestreamed classes create a sense of belonging, commitment, support and teamwork. A sense of camaraderie can do wonders for motivation. Email virtualY@fwymca.org visit the new YMCA Virtual Y platform at fwymcavirtualy.y.org

The mission of the YMCA is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all. For over 160 years, the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne has been committed to strengthening community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. In 2020, the Y served more than 114,694 people across Allen, Wells, and Whitley counties through eight membership facilities, as well as three youth serving branches, YMCA Youth Service Bureau, YMCA Child Care Services and YMCA Camp Potawotami. Visit www.fwymca.org or email HereForYou@fwymca.org to learn more.