FWCS To Offer Evening Covid-19 Testing To Students & Staff

FWCS’ Health and Wellness staff will offer testing from 5-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday beginning Monday, Oct. 18, at three sites: North Side, Northrop and South Side high schools.

The testing is primarily for those who have been quarantined to be able to return after a 7-day quarantine instead of a 10-day quarantine. Students and staff now will be able to return earlier if they provide a negative COVID-19 test result taken on day five, six or seven after exposure. Results from any official testing site (no home tests) will be accepted for early return.

The testing sites will also be available for those students who call into school sick with possible COVID-19 symptoms.

Testing is free and conducted on a walk-in basis.

Locations:

• North Side High School, 475 E. State Blvd., Enter Door 7

• Northrop High School, 7001 Coldwater Road, Bruin Room, Enter Door 3

• South Side High School, 3601 S. Calhoun St., Enter Door 2

