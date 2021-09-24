HOWL-O-WALKOWEEN FUNDRAISER TO BENEFIT HUMANE EDUCATION

The 2021 Howl-o-Walkoween in-person event will be held Sunday, October 10th at Salomon Farm Park in the Old Barn. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature a pet costume contest, activities for kids, various vendors, and opportunities to make treats and toys for your pets. Registration for the pet costume contest will be $20 and can be done during the event. Guests are encouraged to wear their best costumes too!

For those who want to participate and support Humane Education virtually there will be a virtual pet costume contest, clothing fundraiser, DIY dog enrichment kit fundraiser and a virtual vendor village online.

Participants will have the opportunity to submit their pet’s photo for the virtual costume contest from September 20th through noon on October 1st when voting will begin. Voting will run through October 9th and the winners of the virtual contest will be announced at the in-person event October 10th. The registration fee to enter a photo for the virtual contest is $20 and each vote is $1.

The clothing fundraiser will begin September 13th and run through October 10th at fwacc.org. This year participants will be able to choose from sweatshirts, t-shirts and baseball tees featuring two different designs.

New this year, participants can purchase a DIY Dog Enrichment Kit to learn how to make fun treats and toys for their pets at home. The kits will include all of the materials needed and instructions to make 10 activities for your dog. Enrichment is great for pets to keep their minds active and can help prevent several behavioral problems. Enrichment is a vital part of the shelter’s programming for animals in our care and we want to share all of the creative ideas we’ve come up with over the years with you!

All the money raised during the Howl-o-Walkoween events will go directly toward the shelter’s efforts to end animal cruelty and neglect through education. Research has shown that there is a direct link between animal abuse and other types of abuse like domestic violence, child abuse and elder abuse. Children who are abused or witness abuse are more likely to become abusers themselves, often starting by hurting animals. The Humane Education Department at FWACC works to stop the cycle of violence by teaching children compassion and empathy toward animals. The Humane Education Department’s programs rely solely on donor dollars to reach thousands of children each year through its Kind News magazine program, summer camps, reading program, teen programs and much more.

To learn more about the in-person and virtual events and to see the costume contest categories visit our website at fwacc.org. To learn more about the link between animal abuse and other types of abuse see www.cityoffortwayne.org/volunteer/2020-virtual-howl-o-walkoween/about-2021-howl-o-walkoween.html