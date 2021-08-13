CONCERT TO BENEFIT ACCESSIBLE NATURE TRAIL

The community is invited to enjoy an evening of live music and outdoor fun while supporting an accessible trail at the Tom and Jane Dustin Nature Preserve.

ACRES will host a benefit concert featuring Soltre at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, at the Dustin Barn, 1992 Chapman Road, Huntertown, IN 46748. The group of four multi-instrumentalists and singers will perform folk music in the Irish and American traditions. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets and beverages to this outdoor event.

Admission is free, and free-will donations are encouraged. Proceeds will benefit the land trust’s capital campaign, a project to expand the ACRES headquarters at the Dustin Nature Preserve.

Launched in 2019, the project has included the construction of a maintenance barn and office renovations. The next step is building an accessible trail and observation deck that will offer a view of Cedar Creek from atop an 80-foot ravine.

Cedar Creek occupies a tunnel valley – a deep, gorge-like canyon cut by meltwater flowing under pressure beneath a glacier. The Cedar Creek Corridor is the largest forested corridor remaining in Allen County, providing habitat for plants and animals, including bald eagles, river otters and bobcats.

“ACRES offers over 50 miles of trails throughout the region to inspire people to protect natural areas. We’re excited to offer a new accessible trail and deck to share that experience with everyone,” said Jason Kissel, ACRES executive director.

ACRES has raised 76% of its $600,000 goal for its capital campaign. Guests at the benefit concert can enjoy music at the barn and hike or take a hayride to tour recent improvements and learn about plans for the accessible trail and observation deck.

To learn more about the capital campaign, visit acreslandtrust.org/grow/

ACRES Land Trust is a member-supported nonprofit organization that protects over 7,200 acres of natural and working land in northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio and southern Michigan. More than 2,000 ACRES members make it possible to keep these places protected forever and offer trails for free public use. Learn more at acreslandtrust.org.